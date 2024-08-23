Govt tells medical colleges to replace convocation gown and cap with Indian dress

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry asked all central government hospitals and medical teaching institutes, including AIIMS, on Friday to do away with the colonial-era black gown and cap during convocations and replace them with state-specific Indian traditional dress.

This is not the first time the central government has created such a dress code for convocations.

In 2015, the University Grants Commission (UGC) first asked all higher educational institutions - both public and private - to adopt traditional attire for their convocation ceremonies. It has since reiterated this request from time to time.

While some doctors praised the initiative, others said it is an attempt to divert attention from major health-related issues.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, the national council coordinator of the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN), said, “In these crucial times when doctors across the country are protesting, the government should issue directives on our concerns and grievances, from security to hygiene to preventive safety measures, by interacting with the doctors. But we are witnessing such notices on dress codes, which are not our concern.”

“This is purely a deviation tactic, and I believe the government should be involved with the young generation of doctors to understand our issues better,” he added.

However, Dr Rishi Raj Sinha, National General Secretary of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said he supports the initiative as it is important to consider the practicality and comfort of the proposed dress code.

“Traditional attire should be chosen to ensure that it is appropriate for the climate and comfortable for those participating in the ceremony,” he said, adding that emphasising local traditions in the dress code for convocation ceremonies can promote cultural pride and respect for the diverse heritage of India.