Gujarat assembly passes amendment allowing seizure, sale of vehicles in liquor smuggling cases

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Legislative Assembly has passed an amendment to the state's Prohibition law, granting authorities the power to seize and sell vehicles involved in liquor smuggling before a final court verdict is issued. Under the new amendment, if the accused is acquitted by the court, they will receive compensation for their seized vehicle, along with 5% annual interest.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Harsh Sanghvi, stated in his written statement, "The existing provision of sub-section (2) of section 98 of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949, mandates the confiscation of items like animals, carts, vessels, or other conveyances carrying any intoxicants, hemp, mhowra flowers, etc."

"Due to this, confiscated vehicles cannot be returned to their owners and often remain unused at police stations or court compounds, leading to their deterioration. To address this issue, the State Government finds it necessary to amend sub-section (2) to allow for the auction of such vehicles. Clause 2 of the Bill addresses this provision," the minister added.

The bill encountered opposition and suggestions from Congress MLA Sailesh Parmar. Parmar argued, "In this new amendment, the government should clarify where the compensation with interest will come from if the accused is acquitted, and why such a provision has been included."

Despite opposition protests, the Gujarat Prohibition (Amendment) Act, Amendment Bill was passed by a majority vote.