Independent MLA claims Gupta brothers plotting to destabilise Uttarakhand govt

DEHRADUN: In a stunning revelation, Independent MLA Umesh Kumar claimed that the Gupta brothers are allegedly trying to destabilize the government by spending Rs 400-500 crore.

The Gupta brothers recently secured bail in the Satyendra Sahni 'Baba' suicide case.

The MLA's statement in the Gairsain Assembly, citing sources, has sent shockwaves through the political establishment, with demands for a thorough investigation into the alleged plot.

On Thursday, Umesh Kumar made a startling revelation, implicating former Chief Ministers Trivendra Singh Rawat and Harish Rawat.

“Whose directive led to the Gupta brothers receiving Y and Z category security in 2016, during Harish Rawat's tenure, and again in 2018, under Trivendra Singh Rawat's rule?” questioned Kumar.

The ruling party BJP and the main opposition party Congress have not yet commented on the matter. The silence from both parties has sparked curiosity, with many awaiting their response to the MLA's claim about the Gupta brothers' alleged attempt to destabilize the government.

Umesh Kumar had played a key role in the 2016 sting operation that toppled the Harish Rawat government. He targeted the Gupta brothers' business dealings and alleged concessions to blacklisted companies during the Gairsain session on Thursday. Kumar called for a thorough CBI-ED investigation into the matter.

Reacting to the allegations, Congress spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasouni labelled them as 'baseless' and 'sheer nonsense'. She wondered how Kumar had obtained sensitive information and resources that the government lacked knowledge of.

Dasouni further alleged that Kumar was working in favour of a faction within the BJP, hinting at a political conspiracy. When contacted, the BJP spokesperson declined to comment.