India remains host and source of most Hindu migrants; GCC nations, USA emerge as key emigration hubs: Study

A study by US-based think tank Pew Research Center has revealed India as the leading source of Hindu migrants, with 7.6 million Hindus born in the country currently living abroad. The report also noted that India is the second-most common country of origin for Muslim migrants, with 6 million Muslims living abroad.

Pew Research's latest report, titled 'Religious Composition of the World’s Migrants', highlights key trends and shifts in the global migration patterns of Hindus, among other religions.

As of 2020, Hindus make up 5% of all international migrants, totaling 13 million. This percentage is notably lower compared to their 15% share of the global population, indicating their under-representation among global migrants, Pew's study suggests.

The study also found that Hindu migrants tend to travel longer distances compared to other groups, averaging 3,100 miles from their country of origin, which is significantly more than the global average of 2,200 miles.

While the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) was the primary destination in the past, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America have seen significant increases in Hindu migrant populations.

The report suggests that Hindus are far more likely to have left Bangladesh and Pakistan than they are to have left India or Nepal.

"Hindus form a small minority of the overall population in Bangladesh (8%) and Pakistan (2%), but they make up 21% and 8% of international migrants from those countries, respectively. On the other hand, Hindus form large majorities in India (79%) and Nepal (81%), but they make up only 41% and 56%, respectively, of migrants leaving those places," it says.

Disproportionate migration among other religions

The study also sheds light on the migration patterns of other religious groups in India, highlighting the country as a case where migrants are disproportionately drawn from religious minorities.

Hindus, despite being the majority religion in India, are less likely to emigrate compared to other groups. Specifically, only 41% of Indians who migrated abroad in 2020 were Hindus.

This percentage is significantly lower than the Hindu share of India's population, indicating that Hindus have a lower propensity to migrate internationally compared to their demographic weight in India.

In contrast, Muslims and Christians show higher migration rates.

The study reports that 33% of Indians who emigrated in 2020 were Muslims, and 16% were Christians. These figures are higher than their respective shares of the overall Indian population (Muslims 14.2% and Christians 2.3% based on the 2011 Census), reflecting a greater tendency among these communities to seek opportunities outside India.

The study highlighted that Muslims are significantly more likely to emigrate compared to the Hindu majority in India. Most of these Muslim migrants settle in Muslim-majority countries with job opportunities, including the UAE (1.8 million), Saudi Arabia (1.3 million), and Oman (720,000).

Hindu Migration to India

The report highlights that Hindus constitute 61% of the migrant population residing in India. This figure is notably high, reflecting the fact that Hindus make up approximately 79% of India's total population.

The high percentage of Hindu migrants in India underscores the country's role as a major destination for Hindus who have migrated, largely due to historical events such as the partition and subsequent regional shifts.