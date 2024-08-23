'India to ensure debris-free space missions by 2030': President Murmu on National Space Day

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday voiced concern over increasing space debris as a result of numerous satellites being placed in orbit and lauded ISRO for setting itself a target to make future space missions debris-free by 2030.

“I am happy to note that India is moving forward to make all its space missions debris-free by the year 2030,” she asserted.

Murmu was speaking at the celebration of the maiden National Space Day celebration as chief guest to mark the first anniversary of the landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 project said, “Space debris can cause problems for space missions and there should be concerns on addressing this”.

Underscoring the importance of preparing the country to tackle this issue effectively, she said that India is working to ensure its all space missions are “debris-free” by 2030. She said that the explorations in the space sector have yielded a transformative impact, advanced human capabilities and brought imaginative ideas to life.

Lauding ISRO for its achievements, the President said that ISRO has had a wonderful journey since its initial days. “It has made remarkable achievements in the space sector. Along with this, ISRO has also made invaluable contributions to the country's social and economic development”, she said.