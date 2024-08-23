India, US sign reciprocal defence agreement during Rajnath Singh's visit to Washington

NEW DELHI: India and the United States have signed two significant defense agreements during Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s four-day official visit to the US. The agreements include the Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA) and a Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers.

Under the SOSA, a bilateral and non-binding agreement, the two countries have committed to providing reciprocal priority support for goods and services that promote national defense. This arrangement is designed to facilitate the acquisition of necessary industrial resources and resolve unanticipated supply chain disruptions to meet national security needs.

From the Indian side, Samir Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisitions), signed the agreement, while Vic Ramdass, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, signed on behalf of the US.

"This Security of Supply Arrangement represents a pivotal moment in the U.S. – India Major Defense Partner relationship and will be a key factor in strengthening the U.S. – India Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI)," said Dr. Vic Ramdass. He also expressed anticipation for the next DTTI meeting this fall, which will focus on deepening cooperation and pursuing bilateral co-development, co-production, and co-sustainment initiatives.