Indian singer Shibani Kashyap to perform at UNESCO event in Uzbekistan's Samarkand

NEW DELHI: Under the auspices of UNESCO, `Sharq Taronalari’ (Melodies of the Orient) the 13th International Music Festival will have Indian singer Shibani Kashyap perform. India will be among 62 countries that will be taking part in this festival.

'Sharq Taronalari' (to be held between August 26th and 30th) is considered one of the largest festivals in Central Asia. The main objectives of the festival are to promote the achievements in national music art among the wider public, to support talented youth in the fields of music and singing, and to expand international creative ties while promoting the ideals of peace, friendship, and mutual tolerance.

Music has no boundaries and serves as a big unifier, thus becoming a reason for artists across the globe to converge for major events.

"We have a strong India connect and nearly all festivals we have hosted have had an Indian as an awardee. This year we look forward to see Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap perform at the final Gala concert of the festival in Registan Square, Samarkand. She is an honorary guest too," said an official from Uzbekistan.

Indians who have won awards during this festival in the past include Shannu Khurana, Jaspinder Narula, MR Badaltjavhariy. Besides, many music groups have been awarded.