INS team meets Vaishnaw, seeks removal of 5% customs duty

NEW DELHI: The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has sought withdrawal of the 5% customs duty on newsprint, considering that the industry is facing difficulties.

A delegation of the INS, headed by president Rakesh Sharma, met with I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday to discuss issues concerning the print media.

The 9th Rate Structure Committee’s recommendations, withdrawal of 5% customs duty on newsprint and withdrawal of GST on Digital News Subscription figured dominantly among the discussion.

Besides, the delegation expressed concerns over the discrimination of English newspapers in empanelment with the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) and batted for translating Indian newspapers into UN languages.

The meeting deliberated on considering separate rates for e-papers and extension of time to submit audited circulation certificates.

The INS also advocated for the CBC budget revision for the print media and settlements of the outstanding dues.