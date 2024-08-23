Ministry of education directs states, union territories to enforce new school safety guidelines

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education has directed all states and union territories to enforce comprehensive safety guidelines across educational institutions to address the growing concerns over child safety in schools.

The "Guidelines on School Safety and Security-2021," developed by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), were initially introduced in response to directives from the Supreme Court of India. These guidelines aim to create a robust framework that ensures the safety of students in both government and private schools.

These guidelines cover a wide array of safety concerns, addressing physical security, socio-emotional well-being, and preparedness for natural disasters. They also emphasise the importance of preventive education, urging schools to actively involve parents, teachers, and students in creating a secure environment.

The Ministry has instructed states and union territories to adapt the guidelines to their specific contexts and to ensure their prompt notification and implementation.

The "Guidelines on School Safety and Security-2021" are publicly available on the Ministry of Education’s website.