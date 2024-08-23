Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in Assam; widespread protests erupt

GUWAHATI: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Dhing area of Assam’s Nagaon district, triggering a massive protest among locals, who called for an indefinite shutdown of shops and business establishments.

The incident took place when the Class X girl was returning home from her tuition on Thursday evening. Three people came on a motorcycle and surrounded the girl, who was then allegedly raped by them and left in an injured and unconscious state on the roadside near a pond.

Locals discovered the girl lying there in an unconscious state and informed the police, who initially took her to a health centre in Dhing. She was later shifted to a hospital in Nagaon for treatment and medical examination.

The police have detained one of the suspects, and a search is underway for others.

Meanwhile, people from all sections of society hit the streets on Friday morning, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Shopkeepers closed the shutters of their business establishments, and social and political organisations demanded stringent action against the culprits and security for women and girls.

Tension prevailed in the area as Director General of Police GP Singh rushed to Dhing. Singh assured that "firm lawful action" would be taken against the perpetrators.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience."

"We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I've directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters," Sarma posted on X.

Sarma also told the media that this was not the first such incident in Dhing. He said wherever indigenous people in Assam had become a minority, they often faced such incidents.

"The criminals who dared to commit such a heinous crime against a minor Hindu girl in Dhing will not be spared by the law. I have directed the DGP and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika to rush to Dhing and take the toughest action," Sarma told reporters in Hailakandi.

Sarma alleged that after Lok Sabha elections, "a section of members of a particular community have become very active and have been encouraged to commit such crimes. We will, however, come down heavily on the perpetrators and nobody will be spared."

In the last two months, 22 such crimes against women have taken place, and this is the 23rd such incident in the state, he added.