Ram Madhav, architect of PDP-BJP alliance, back with ‘Mission Kashmir’

SRINAGAR: As the talks on seat sharing between the National Conference and Congress are gaining currency, the BJP has deputed its Kashmir hand, Ram Madhav, on “Mission Kashmir” by appointing him as co-poll in charge of J&K. The saffron party is hopeful that through him, it will be able to cobble an arrangement to secure enough seats in the polls for the 90-member Assembly to form the first-ever government in the Union Territory.

The BJP, on Tuesday, appointed its former national general secretary and Kashmir hand Ram Madhav and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as in charge for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. A J&K BJP leader said Ram Madhav’s appointment as co-poll in charge of J&K would benefit the party. “He has experience and expertise working in J&K, and the party has sent him back to the UT at a very crucial time. His insight and political understanding will help the party better strategies for the Assembly polls, which are very significant for BJP,” he said.