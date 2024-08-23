Tribal population shrinking in Jharkhand, Centre mum: HC on Bangladeshi intrusion

Disappointed over the failure of central government to file the affidavit in this regard on August 8, the court had also commented that whether the government would act only after the Bangladeshi infiltrators enters the country. Notably, Jharkhand High Court had asked the Central Government to reply through affidavit regarding the measures taken to stop the infiltration of Bangladeshis and their views. The IB, UIDAI and BSF had earlier been asked to file separate affidavits.

The Centre was supposed to file its reply on Thursday, but it failed to do so, instead, it filed an intervention petition and sought four weeks’ time.

Rejecting the intervention petition, the court said that when the state government has already filed a reply in the case, then why the central government is facing difficulties in filing the reply. The court, however, directed the central government to file reply in two weeks.

Next hearing will take place on September 5. The court was also told that the banned outfit in Bangladesh has been trapping the local tribal girls and marrying them under love-jihad and land-jihad in many of the parts of Santhal Paragana, which needs to be checked.