Union Health Minister J P Nadda launches national registry with database of all registered doctors

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday launched a national medical register (NMR) portal, which will be a comprehensive and dynamic database for all allopathic registered doctors in India.

The ministry plans to soon launch a similar registry for paramedics and other healthcare professionals.

At the launch, Nadda said the national health register is a much-awaited step that will strengthen the digital healthcare ecosystem and will ensure quality healthcare for the people of India.

“We are moving in the direction of launching a similar register for the paramedics and other healthcare professionals,” he said.

Commending the National Medical Council (NMC) and National Health Authority (NHA) for coming out with the NHR, Nadda said, “The Prime Minister's vision is to make India digitally sound and that can happen if the health ecosystem is also digitally sturdy.

He further added that the NMR will be upgraded and augmented with continuous improvements in the registration process on the portal.

The NMR is mandated under Section 31 of the NMC Act, 2019 which states that the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of NMC shall maintain a national register in electronic form containing the name, address, and all recognized qualifications possessed by a licensed medical practitioner.

The uniqueness of the NMR is that it is linked with the Aadhaar ID of the doctors which ensures the individual’s authenticity.