Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacks Congress for pre-poll alliance with JKNC for J&K assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress party of repeatedly “risking the country's unity and security” in its greed for power. The comments came after Congress forged an alliance with the JKNC for the assembly polls.

“The Congress Party, which has repeatedly risked the nation’s unity and security to satiate its greed for power, has once again exposed its ulterior motives by allying with the Abdullah family’s National Conference in the Jammu and Kashmir elections,” Shah said reacting to Congress and JKNC pre-poll alliance.

Raising ten questions on the alliance of Congress with NC, Shah further asked Congress to reply whether it wants to support the NC’s promise of a separate flag for J&K or not.

“Does Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party support the JKNC’s decision to restore Article 370 and 35 A, and thereby push Jammu and Kashmir back into unrest and terrorism? Does the Congress support promoting separatism again by engaging in dialogue with Pakistan instead of Kashmir’s youth? Does the Congress support reinstating relatives of those involved in terrorism and stone pelting into government jobs, thereby bringing back terrorism, extremism, and the era of strikes?”, Shah asked the Congress to answer before the nation.

Continuing his tirade against Congress, Shah further alleged that the alliance had exposed the Congress party’s anti-reservation stance.

“Does Congress support the JKNC’s promise to end reservation for Dalits, Gujjars, Bakarwals, and Pahadi communities, thereby inflicting injustice upon them?” Shah asked, adding that the Congress wants ‘Shankaracharya Hill’ named as ‘Takht-e-Suleiman’ and Hari Hill as ‘Koh-e-Maran’.