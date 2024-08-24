Army mini-UAV develops snags, crosses LoC

SRINAGAR: A tactical surveillance drone (mini-UAV) of the Indian Army inadvertently crossed into Pakistan from the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A defence official said the drone was conducting a training mission along the LoC in Nikial sector of Rajouri. “During its training mission, the surveillance drone developed some snag and crossed into the other side of LoC in Rajouri’s Bhimber Gali sector at around 9.25 am,” he said.

Sources said the drone was found by the Pakistan army. A hotline message would be sent to the Pakistan army to return the drone. “Any message across the LoC is being sent through Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level. In this instant case, the hotline message would be sent to the Pakistan army through DGMO level also,” sources said.

The Indian Army has been using surveillance drones during anti-terror operations and counter-infiltration operations in J&K. The hi-tech drones are being used extensively in the forest areas of Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts to counter terrorist attacks.