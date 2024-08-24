Barbed wires, teargas, water cannon on BJP’s Ranchi march

RANCHI: Several police personnel as well as BJP workers were injured in clashes after the police resorted to teargas and water cannons to stop saffron party workers marching towards CM House at Morhabadi ground in Ranchi on Friday.
The ‘Yuva Akrosh Rally’ by Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BYJM) was organised against the state government’s alleged failure to fulfill promises on unemployment allowance and jobs ahead of 2019 assembly polls in Jharkhand.
Thousands of BJP workers and leaders marched towards the CM’s residence, only to be intercepted midway by the police by using water cannons and teargas shells. Clashes erupted between BJP workers and the police, stones thrown as the protesters tried to march towards the CM House by cutting the barbed wires put on their way to stop them.
One of the teargas shells fell on the stage where senior BJP leaders of the state were addressing the rally. A number of leaders and workers were injured, along with the officer in-charge of Lower Bazar police station, Dayanand Kumar, during the clashes.
State BJP president Babulal Marandi came down heavily on the state government over the use of barbed wires to stop unemployed youth from marching to the CM residence.
“This is inhuman, shameful and reprehensible. Hemant ji, in the coming elections, these youth will uproot you from your throne,” posted Marandi on social media platform ‘X’. Till date, barbed wire were used only at two places — at international borders and for the protection of wild animals, Marandi added.
Former Union minister Arjun Munda also attacked Hemant Soren saying that his government is so immersed in family politics that it removed a tribal CM. “In this family party, there is no respect for outsiders. They have no concern for the tribals,” said Munda.
The JMM government had talked about giving 75% employment in the private sector, but now is not in a position to tell how many people got jobs, Munda said.
Munda said that the Soren government is following the footsteps of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. “Attempts are being made to create West Bengal-like situation in the state,” he said, adding, “We have gathered here to get justice for the people of this state.”