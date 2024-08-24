Barbed wires, teargas, water cannon on BJP’s Ranchi march

RANCHI: Several police personnel as well as BJP workers were injured in clashes after the police resorted to teargas and water cannons to stop saffron party workers marching towards CM House at Morhabadi ground in Ranchi on Friday.

The ‘Yuva Akrosh Rally’ by Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BYJM) was organised against the state government’s alleged failure to fulfill promises on unemployment allowance and jobs ahead of 2019 assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Thousands of BJP workers and leaders marched towards the CM’s residence, only to be intercepted midway by the police by using water cannons and teargas shells. Clashes erupted between BJP workers and the police, stones thrown as the protesters tried to march towards the CM House by cutting the barbed wires put on their way to stop them.