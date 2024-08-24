BJP spreads poison in society in name of religion, love jihad, flood jihad: Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday accused the BJP of spreading poison' in society under the pretext of religion, caste, love jihad, and flood jihad.

He also claimed that there is a conspiracy underway to undermine the reservations for Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The chief minister made these remarks while addressing a government function in Hazaribag, where he transferred the first instalment of Rs 1,000 to the accounts of women beneficiaries under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY) scheme.

A total of Rs 139.40 crore was transferred to the accounts of 13.94 lakh beneficiaries of seven districts - Hazaribag, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma, Ramgarh and Chatra - on the occasion.

Making a scathing attack on the BJP, Soren said, "BJP imports leaders from Assam, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, as its leaders here are not able to handle Jharkhand. These leaders are spreading poison in the society in the name of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christianity, forward and backwards."

Hitting out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma without taking his name, Soren said, "Recently a BJP CM named the flood that his state was facing, as 'flood jihad'. Interestingly, they are now finding Hindu-Muslim, forward, backwards, tribal and Dalit even in water."