'Caste census needed for 90 per cent of people sitting out of system': Rahul Gandhi

PRAYAGRAJ: Pressing the demand for a nationwide "caste census", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said 90 per cent people of the country are sitting out of the system and the steps should be taken in their interest.

He also said for the Congress, the "caste census" is the foundation and a tool for policy making.

Addressing the "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan", Gandhi said, "90 per cent of people are sitting out of the system. They have skills, and knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census."

Asserting that before ensuring the participation of various sections of the society, there is a need to ascertain their numbers, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "For the Congress, the caste census is the foundation of policy making. It is a tool for policy making. We cannot make policies in the reality of India without a caste census."

Gandhi added that just like the Constitution, the caste census is a policy framework and a guide for the Congress.

"Just like our Constitution, which is a guide in a way and it is being attacked every day, a caste census, a socio-economic survey, an institutional survey will be our second guide," he said.

"We want the data. How many Dalits, OBC (Other Backward Classes), tribals, women, minorities, and general caste people are there. We are trying to protect the Constitution through this demand for a caste census," he added.