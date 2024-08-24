Nation

Centre approves Unified Pension Scheme, Vigyan Dhara scheme

The Unified Pension Scheme assures 50 per cent of the salary as pension for government employees.
Maharashtra government employees during a strike demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.
Maharashtra government employees during a strike demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.
The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which intents to provide assured pension, family pension and assured minimum pension to government employees. The scheme is reportedly expected to benefit 23 lakh central employees.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also approved the 'Vigyan Dhara' scheme of the Department of Science and Technology.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of ‘BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy for Fostering High Performance Biomanufacturing’ of the Department of Biotechnology.

This policy aims to bring in innovation-driven support to R&D and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors.

Vigyan Dhara
Unified Pension Scheme

