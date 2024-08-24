Centre approves Unified Pension Scheme, will benefit 23 lakh employees

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which intends to provide assured pension, family pension and assured minimum pension to government employees. The scheme is reportedly expected to benefit 23 lakh central employees.
Government employees joining service after April 1, 2004, are eligible to be under the National Pension System.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that central employees will be able to get 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months before the superannuation as pension under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).
For this full pension or 50 per cent of pay as the pension, he said, the eligibility service length will be 25 years.
However, he added that it would be proportionate for a lesser service period up to a minimum of 10 years of service.
NPS subscribers can now opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which offers assured pension applicable from the beginning of the next financial year.
Last year, the finance ministry set up a committee under Finance Secretary, TV Somanathan to review the pension scheme for government employees and suggest any changes, if needed, in light of the existing framework and structure of the National Pension System.
Several non-BJP-ruled states have decided to revert to the DA-linked Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and also employee organisations in some other states have raised demand for the same.
Briefing media, Cabinet Secretary-designate TV Somanathan said the new scheme is applicable from April 1, 2025.
The benefits of the Unified Pension Scheme are applicable for those retired and retiring till March 31, 2025, with arrears, he added.
Vigyan Dhara
The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also approved the continuation of three umbrella schemes of the Department of Science and Technology, merged into a unified central sector scheme called 'Vigyan Dhara'.
The proposed outlay for Vigyan Dhara is Rs 10,579 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.
The scheme has three broad components - science and technology institutional and human capacity building; research and development; and innovation, technology development and deployment.
BioE3
The Cabinet also approved the proposal of the ‘BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy for Fostering High-Performance Biomanufacturing’ of the Department of Biotechnology.
This policy aims to bring innovation-driven support to R&D and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors.
Union Minister Vaishnaw said that the policy would give impetus to technology development and commercialisation by establishing biomanufacturing and bio-AI hubs and bio-foundry.
Along with prioritising regenerative bio-economy models of green growth, this policy would also facilitate the expansion of India’s skilled workforce and provide a surge in job creation, he added.
The government in an official statement said that the policy would further strengthen India’s initiatives such as a ‘Net Zero’ carbon economy and ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ and would steer the country on to a path of accelerated ‘Green Growth’ by promoting a ‘Circular Bioeconomy’.
“The BioE3 Policy will foster and advance a future that is more sustainable, innovative, and responsive to global challenges and lays down the Bio-vision for Viksit Bharat,” the statement read.
(With inputs from PTI)