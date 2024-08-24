Centre approves Unified Pension Scheme, will benefit 23 lakh employees

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which intends to provide assured pension, family pension and assured minimum pension to government employees. The scheme is reportedly expected to benefit 23 lakh central employees.

Government employees joining service after April 1, 2004, are eligible to be under the National Pension System.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that central employees will be able to get 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months before the superannuation as pension under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

For this full pension or 50 per cent of pay as the pension, he said, the eligibility service length will be 25 years.

However, he added that it would be proportionate for a lesser service period up to a minimum of 10 years of service.

NPS subscribers can now opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which offers assured pension applicable from the beginning of the next financial year.

Last year, the finance ministry set up a committee under Finance Secretary, TV Somanathan to review the pension scheme for government employees and suggest any changes, if needed, in light of the existing framework and structure of the National Pension System.