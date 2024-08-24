Heavy showers lash several districts in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Heavy rain was recorded in several districts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, an official of the meteorological department here said.

According to the weather data until 8.30 am, Bhungra (Bhilwara) in eastern Rajasthan recorded the highest rainfall of 131 mm, while Marwar Junction (Pali) in western Rajasthan recorded 75 mm, the official said.

Mount Abu tehsil logged 120 mm of rainfall, followed by Khushalgarh (110 mm), Pratapgarh (100 mm), Kapasan and Dholpur tehsil (90 mm) each, and Ramganjmandi (80 mm), the data showed.

The districts which were lashed by heavy showers in the last 24 hours included Jaipur, Dholpur, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Kota, Jhalawar, Pali, Banswara, and Sirohi districts, the Met Centre here said.

The official said that since June 1, Rajasthan has received 499 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal 345. 6 mm.

However, four districts -- Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur and Sirohi -- have recorded deficient rainfall, he added.

The highest maximum temperature in the state over the last 24 hours was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius in Barmer.