Lancet study reveals red meat consumption can cause increased diabetes risk

NEW DELHI: A latest Lancet study of nearly two million people from 20 different countries has found a direct link between consuming red meats like steak, bacon and sausages and type 2 diabetes.

The study, published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, involving data from over 1.9 million adults, found that the habitual consumption of 50 grams of processed meat a day is equivalent to 2 slices of ham. This causes a 15% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the next ten years.

The consumption of 100 grams of unprocessed red meat a day is equivalent to a small steak that was associated with a 10% higher risk of type2 diabetes.

The researchers from the University of Cambridge also said that a day's habitual consumption of 100 grams of poultry, such as chicken, turkey, or duck, was associated with an 8% higher risk.

The researchers found that these findings were consistent across various global populations, highlighting a potential public health concern.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr. V Mohan, Chairman of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), said recent studies published in the Lancet have drawn attention to the connection between red meat consumption and diabetes risk. He said this growing evidence invites further exploration into how our food choices impact overall well-being.

However, he added that the amount of red meat consumed in India is minimal.