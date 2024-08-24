Mayawati slams SP, Congress for silence on SCs, STs sub-classification

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of maintaining silence on the Supreme Court's decision to make sub-classification within the Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes reservation and said their thinking is "anti-reservation".

"The conduct, character and face of SP, Congress and others has always been anti-reservation, which is proven by their lack of support of Bharat Bandh. Anyway, it is not clear from their statements regarding reservation whether they are in favour of the Supreme Court's decision or against it. Why is there such a confusion?," she said raising questions in a series of posts on X in Hindi.

Mayawati, in a post on X in Hindi, said that SP, Congress and others speak in support of SC/ST reservation out of interest and compulsion but are silent on the Supreme Court's decision on August 1 regarding the classification of ST/SC reservation and creamy layer.