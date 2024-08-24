MEA raises Sikh holy book seizure with Qatari government

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH : After Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal raised concerns with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on how two Sikh holy books were seized by the Qatari authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said it has taken up the matter.

“We have appealed to Dr Jaishankar to get two ‘swaroops’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib released from police custody in Qatar. The Sikh Sangat is in shock as we regard them as living guru. We also urge him to ask the Qatar authorities to establish a Gurudwara in Qatar,” said Badal.

The MEA has taken it up with the Qatari authorities to release the books and also kept the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments.

“It is important to note that two Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups, who were charged with running the religious establishment without approval of the Qatari government. Our Embassy has rendered all assistance with the ambit of local laws and regulations,” said MEA.

One of the Swaroops of the holy book was returned by Qatar and it assured that the other swaroop was also kept with respect. “We continue to follow up the matter with Qatar authorities with high priority and hope for an early resolution,” MEA has stated.