MEA raises Sikh holy book seizure with Qatari government

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH : After Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal raised concerns with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on how two Sikh holy books were seized by the Qatari authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said it has taken up the matter.
“We have appealed to Dr Jaishankar to get two ‘swaroops’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib released from police custody in Qatar. The Sikh Sangat is in shock as we regard them as living guru. We also urge him to ask the Qatar authorities to establish a Gurudwara in Qatar,” said Badal.
The MEA has taken it up with the Qatari authorities to release the books and also kept the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments.
“It is important to note that two Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups, who were charged with running the religious establishment without approval of the Qatari government. Our Embassy has rendered all assistance with the ambit of local laws and regulations,” said MEA.
One of the Swaroops of the holy book was returned by Qatar and it assured that the other swaroop was also kept with respect. “We continue to follow up the matter with Qatar authorities with high priority and hope for an early resolution,” MEA has stated.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday wrote on X, “We thank the MEA and Dr S Jaishankar for their prompt efforts in bringing back one holy Saroop of Guru Granth Sahib from the confiscation of the Qatari authorities and look forward for the return of another Saroop at the earliest with its transportation to the nearby Gurdwara Sahib with due respect.’’
The SGPC on Thursday took strong notice of the confiscation of two holy scriptures by the local police in Doha, Qatar and requested the External Affairs Minister and the Indian ambassador to Qatar to immediately intervene in the matter.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the matter was recently brought to the attention of the Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib by UK-based Sikh organisation Bhai Kanhaiya Humanitarian Aid, who directed SGPC to pursue the matter.
