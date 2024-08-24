NIA files chargesheet against two in human-trafficking case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two accused in an organised human-trafficking case involving Chinese companies based in the "Golden Triangle SEZ, Laos".

The chargesheet filed before the Special NIA Court in Haryana's Panchkula said accused Balwant alias Bobby Kataria, a social-media influencer, has been arrested and his associate Ankit Shokeen, currently based in Laos, is absconding, according to a release issued by the investigating agency.

NIA's investigations have revealed that both the accused, along with others, were involved in recruiting and transporting innocent jobseekers using deception and false inducements, the release said.

The victims were handed over to Chinese companies in Laos, where they were forced to carry out cyber frauds and scams under harsh, strenuous and restrictive conditions, it added.