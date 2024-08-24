PM Modi to felicitate 11 lakh women newly became 'Lakhpati Didis' on August 25

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to felicitate 11 lakh women, who have recently achieved the status of ‘Lakhpati Didis’ during the third term of NDA government at Jalegaon in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The event marks a major achievement of the Lakhpati Didis scheme, launched in 2023 as part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM). This initiative, overseen by the Ministry of Rural Development, aims to boost the annual household income of women members of self-help groups to over Rs 1 lakh.

During the Sammelan, PM Modi will distribute certificates to the newly recognized ‘Lakhpati- Didis’ and will interact with them through video conferencing. Additionally, he will announce a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore to support 48 lakh members across 4.3 lakh SHGs, and a bank loan disbursement of Rs 5,000 crore benefiting 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs.

The Lakhpati Didis scheme was launched initially with an aim to uplift 2 crore women to their annual household income of Rs 1 lakh, but this target has been increased to 3 crore for the 2024-25 period.

According to a statement issued by the prime minister's office on Saturday, after attending the ‘Lakhpati Didis Sammelan’ in Jalegaon, PM Modi will travel to Jodhpur in Rajasthan to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court.