Priyanka Gandhi cries halt to 'Bulldozer justice', says it's 'completely unacceptable'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday reacted to the "Bulldozer "justice" saying it is completely unacceptable and must stop.

Her reaction comes days after the house of a man who allegedly indulged in violence in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district during a protest was demolished.

Taking to platform X, she posted a message in Hindi: "If someone is accused of a crime, then only the court can decide his crime and punishment.

But punishing the family of the accused as soon as the allegation is made, taking away the roof from their heads, not following the law, disobeying the court, and demolishing the house of the accused as soon as the allegation is made - this is not justice," the Congress general secretary said.

This is the "height of barbarism and injustice."

There should be a difference between the lawmakers, the law keepers and the lawbreakers, she stressed, adding that governments cannot behave like criminals, she noted.

Following the law, Constitution, democracy and humanity are the minimum conditions of governance in a civilised society, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"One who cannot fulfil 'rajdharma' can neither work for the welfare of the society nor the country.

Bulldozer justice is completely unacceptable, it must stop," Priyanka Gandhi said.

In its reports released on February 2024, Amnesty International noted that India’s widespread unlawful demolitions of Muslims’ homes, businesses and places of worship through the use of JCB bulldozers and other machines must stop immediately.

Amnesty International called on the Government of India and state governments to immediately halt the de facto policy of demolishing people’s homes as a form of extra-judicial punishment and ensure nobody is made homeless as a result of forced evictions. They must also offer adequate compensation to all those affected by the demolitions and ensure those responsible for these violations are held to account.

According to a report in the Frontline magazine, over 1,50,000 homes were razed and 7,38,000 left homeless in the last two years.

