Raipur Diary | RMC’s fast EV charging stations in PPP mode

The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) becomes the first urban body in the country to develop fast EV charging stations in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The fast EV charging stations will be installed at 10 major parking locations providing easy access to vehicles. Companies like Tata, Ather Power get involved in the initiative to enable rapid charging for vehicles in the city. Four charging stations are already operational. The revenue from these charging points add up to RMC earnings as there is a 30% monthly increase in power electricity consumption at EV stations.

Yet another CBI probe, a 3rd by BJP govt

The BJP government is considering handing over the probe into the Mahadev Book online betting App scam to the CBI, and this is going to be the third by the ruling party to ask the premier investigating agency after it came to power in December last year. The Congress said the BJP seems to have lost faith in the state police. The ED and EOW-ACB of the Chhattisgarh Police are already investigating the case. Earlier, the case of alleged irregularities in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and a youth’s murder in the clash at Bemetara were handed over to the CBI.

Balco secures 7th BIS certification

Vedanta Aluminium becomes the first company in the country’s alumni industries to secure the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its range of aluminium products after the newly-certified 12 mm wire rods, produced at Bharat Aluminium Company Limited facility in Korba. Also, the BIS has re-certified six additional product categories. The certified aluminium wire rods have diverse applications, primarily in electrical and power transmission, owing to their superior conductivity, lightweight nature, and sterling durability. The company boasts of acquiring an edge in the market with seven BIS certifications covering a total of 17 aluminium products.

