Schools, colleges told to hold special events on Krishna Janmashtami in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Just a month after directing schools across Madhya Pradesh to organise special two-day events to mark the Guru Purnima festival, the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government has come out with similar directions for schools and colleges on Krishna Janmashthami (August 26).

The general administration department has issued a six-point order to all district collectors on Wednesday to ensure that all schools and colleges (government and private) hold lectures by scholars and also organise cultural events related to Lord Krishna’s teachings, aspects of friendship and life philosophy and values.

The order has also mentioned that lectures and events pertaining to India’s ancient and special traditions, like Yoga, should be organised in schools and colleges on August 26.

The order has asked the district collectors to ensure cleaning of all Lord Krishna temples and organising of cultural events there on Janmashtami.

The order had a special mention on special cultural events at religious hotspots, which are believed to have been associated with Lord Krishna’s life, including Janapava (Dewas), Amjhera (Dhar), Narayan and Sandipani Ashram (Ujjain).

The Congress opposed the order, saying educational institutions are centres of learning. “Why this government is working at ruining educational institutions. There is a provision of declaring holidays on religious events,” said Congress MLA from Bhopal-Central Arif Masood.

Responding to Masood’s opposition, BJP MLA from Bhopal’s Huzur, Rameshwar Sharma said, “Our government has decided to celebrate Janmashtami across the state. It is a good move by the government.”