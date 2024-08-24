Selja rules out alliance with AAP, Congress to contest Haryana elections solo

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja has firmly ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana Assembly elections, stating that the Congress will contest the polls on its own. In an interaction with PTI editors, Selja, a prominent Dalit face and Lok Sabha MP, asserted that the Congress is strong in the state and confident of securing an "excellent majority" in the 90-member House.

Selja dismissed the notion of a hung assembly, emphasizing that the Congress will achieve a significant victory. She also criticized the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which she claimed has lost considerable ground and is "breaking up." According to Selja, most of the JJP's MLAs have already left the party, diminishing its chances in the upcoming election.

On the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance, Selja expressed skepticism, citing their poor performance in recent elections and asserting that the alliance would not impact Congress votes. "The BSP has also lost a lot of ground," she added.

Regarding the possibility of an alliance with AAP, Selja stated, "We are partners (at the national level) but if you remember, it was decided that in every state, they (partners) can decide on their own. The AAP has gone on record first of the mark that they will not have an alliance in the Vidhan Sabha polls. I do think that the Congress is strong on its own and we will fight on our own."

Selja highlighted key election issues, including unemployment, inflation, and corruption. She criticized the BJP government for its handling of issues such as the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, which she claimed discriminates against martyrs, and the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, which she described as a scam. She also stressed the need for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.

On the topic of lateral entry in the bureaucracy, Selja argued that policies need to evolve and reservations should be incorporated. She asserted, "Today it is an issue, so we will speak about it. How can you say (that) 17 years ago, 20 years ago what happened and because 'you did it then we are going to do it'."

Selja also spoke on the controversy surrounding wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who faced issues during the Olympics. She praised Phogat's determination and expressed concern over unanswered questions regarding her disqualification.

Addressing khap panchayats, Selja stated, "Let me put the record straight. Khap panchayats are not bad. These are social groups. Sometimes one small thing gets blown out of proportion but many times and most of the time, they sit and resolve social issues."

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 1, with results to be declared on October 4. The Congress aims to return to power after a decade in opposition, following the BJP's coalition with the JJP and subsequent support from Independent MLAs. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, both the BJP and Congress secured five seats each in Haryana.