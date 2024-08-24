UP: Man hacks daughter to death for marrying a Muslim

KANNAUJ: A man hacked his 30-year-old daughter to death with an axe over her marriage with a Muslim man here, police said on Saturday.

The victim named Parul, married a Muslim man two years ago and her family opposed it.

After two years, Parul had come to her father's house to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Since her return, the family members used to have arguments over her interfaith marriage.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Kamlesh Kumar, following these arguments, the victim's father, Surendra Singh Thakur killed his daughter with an axe on Friday night.

On getting information about the incident, the police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

CO Kumar said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the mother. Following this, the father was arrested.