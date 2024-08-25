AAP's Manish Sisodia visits Golden Temple, prays for Kejriwal's release

AMRITSAR: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday visited the Golden Temple and the Durgiana temple here and prayed for party chief Arvind Kejriwal's release from jail.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

This is Sisodia's first visit to Punjab since he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy earlier this month.

Talking to reporters at the Golden Temple complex, Sisodia said he and his family members offered prayers at the Sikh shrine.

He said he also prayed for Kejriwal's release.

Kejriwal is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

Sisodia recalled his 17 months in Tihar jail and claimed that he was put behind bars "under a conspiracy".

He said he got justice with the blessings of God, because of the Supreme Court and the Constitution.