FIR filed against top BJP leaders, 12,000 others after clashes during Ranchi 'Yuva Akrosh Rally'

RANCHI: The Ranchi district administration has taken swift action in response to the violent clash between police and BJP workers during the 'Yuva Akrosh Rally' on Friday. An FIR has been lodged at Lalpur police station against 42 named individuals, including top BJP leaders, and over 12,000 unknown persons. The FIR was filed by Sanjay Kumar, the Executive Magistrate of Ranchi.

The rally, organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was held to protest the state government’s alleged failure to fulfill promises related to unemployment allowances and job creation made ahead of the 2019 assembly elections in Jharkhand. Thousands of BJP workers and leaders marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence at Morhabadi ground, where they were met with heavy resistance from the police.

According to the FIR, BJP workers attempted to break through the barricades set up by the police using water cannons and tear gas shells to intercept the march. The situation escalated as clashes erupted, with protesters allegedly throwing stones at the police in an attempt to reach the CM’s residence.

The FIR accuses the BJP leaders present at the rally of conspiring to attack the police and instigating their followers to break through the barricades. “The BJP leaders present on the stage made by BJP in Morabadi ground were instigating the workers to break the barricading and march towards the CM residence,” the FIR states.

Among the prominent BJP leaders named in the FIR are BJP state president Babulal Marandi, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, Union Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth, Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri, and several other MPs and MLAs including BD Ram, Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Aditya Sahu, Deepak Prakash, Abhaykant Prasad, and Pradeep Verma.

The charges against the accused include illegal gathering, violating prohibitory orders, and attacking law enforcement officials. Several police personnel, along with BJP workers, were injured during the clashes.