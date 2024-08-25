Japanese son reunites with Punjabi father after 20 years

CHANDIGARH: After 20 years, a Japanese boy named Rin Takahata traced his biological father Sukhpal Singh who lives in Amritsar, Punjab. The search was done as part of a college assignment in which he needed to complete his family tree.

On August 18, Rin, a 21-year-old student of Osaka University of Arts in Japan reached Amritsar with his father’s name, old address and photo which his mother Sachiye Takahata had. He had the old address of his father of Fategarh Churian road but managed to get the present address of Loharka Road and reached there to reunite with his father. Rin was just one-year-old, when his mother got separated from his father and after that they never had any sort of communication.

Due to a project based on his curriculum at Osaka University of Arts in Japan of making a family tree, he was able to tell the names of his family members whom he knew but not his father Sukhpal Singh. This prompted him to find out the whereabouts of his father as he had an old family picture and an address where his mother used to live in Amritsar for some time.

He searched and reached the old address on August 15, but Sukhpal had moved out from there. Then the locals helped him track his father as he had his old picture. It was on August 19, 'Raksha Bandhan', when Rin met his father and half-sister Avleen Kaur.

He had brought with him old family photographs of her mother and father Sukhpal carrying him when he was just one year old in Japan. Sukhpal Singh said that he could never imagine that such turn of events will come in his life.