LJP to contest 28 seats in Jharkhand Assembly polls

PATNA: After Janata Dal (United)-led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar declared that it is making preparations on 11 seats in upcoming Jharkhand assembly election, union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan asserted that his party would field its candidates on 28 out of total 81 seats in the election.

LJP (RV) will hold a meeting of its national executive in Ranchi on Sunday. In the party’s national meet, Chirag with senior party leaders will discuss strategy for assembly elections in Jharkhand, Haryana, Bihar and other states.

Earlier, JD (U) had announced that it would contest Jharkhand assembly election on 11 seats. The list has already been submitted to Nitish, also holding the post of JD (U) president. In view of the claims by its various allies, NDA is likely to face a tough challenge in finalising the seat sharing arrangement among its partners for the election.

In the party’s meet, party’s 85 national office bearers besides deliberating on the strategy for assembly elections will also elect a new party’s national president. Chirag in all probabilities will be unanimously elected as the party’s national president again.

In the 2019 Jharkhand assembly election, LJP had contested 50 seats but could not win any seat. LJP had contested the last Jharkhand assembly election without any alliance.

Jharkhand unit of LJP has already sent a list of seats to the party high command, stating that it is making preparations for contesting the election on 28 seats. On the other hand, JD (U)’s prospects in Jharkhand assembly election improved with joining of Independent MLA from Jamshedpur East Saryu Rai. Rai recently joined JD(U) in presence of senior party leaders, including party’s working president Sanjay Kumar Jha in New Delhi.