Man held for raping minor in Jajpur, Odisha

JAJPUR: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Chitri area within Tomka police limits in Jajpur district. The accused has been identified as Uttam Singh of Nuagaon village.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the victim with local police, her 14-year-old daughter who studies in standard VIII was sleeping alone in her house on Monday night. “Uttam Singh entered the room by breaking the window of the house and taking advantage of my daughter’s loneliness, raped her. Hearing her screams, when I got up, he fled the scene,” alleged the survivor’s mother in the FIR with Tomka police a day after the incident.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case, started investigation and arrested the accused after raiding various places.

A case under relevant IPC section and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused at Tomka police station, police said.

“Both the survivor and the accused were medically examined by the doctors of a government hospital in Sukinda,” said Pramodini Sahoo, inspector-in-charge of Tomka police station.