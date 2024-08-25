Strengthening laws to ensure stringent punishment for crimes against women: PM Modi at 'Lakhpati Didi' rally

JALGAON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government is strengthening laws to provide for stringent punishment for crimes against women while addressing a 'Lakhpati Didi' rally in northern Maharashtra.

The PM is attending an event to felicitate 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who achieved the mark during the third term of his government. Modi also said his government is strengthening laws to provide for stringent punishment for crimes against women.

"Till 2014, less than Rs 25,000 crore loans were given to women self-help groups but in the last 10 years, Rs 9 lakh crore was given," Modi said.

"The Lakhpati Didi scheme is not only about boosting the income of women, but also about empowering future generations," Modi said.

"You must have heard that India is going to become the third-largest economy in the world. Women play a huge role in it. However, it wasn't the case a couple of years ago," the PM highlighted

"Women guarantee the prosperity of every home and every family. However, there was no one to guarantee help for the women. Women didn't have property in their name, and if they had to take a loan from a bank, they could not avail it. In such a situation, they were not able to build their own small business," he added.

“Therefore, I, your son and brother, resolved to ease your lives. We took decisions in the interest of women year after year. When I visited you during the Lok Sabha elections, I promised we would make 3 crore sisters Lakhpati Didi. This means women who work in Self Help Groups, and their annual income is more than one lakh rupees,” he said.

In the last 10 years, one crore Lakhpati Didis were made, and in just two months 11 lakh more Lakhpati Didi were added to one crore, he said.