'U' in UPS stands for Modi govt's U-turns: Congress's dig after Unified Pension Scheme announcement

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday took a jibe at the Centre over its announcement of the Unified Pension Scheme, saying the 'U' in UPS stands for the Modi government's "U-turns".

The opposition party also alleged that the UPS appears to be an attack on Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

Taking a dig at the government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The 'U' in UPS stands for Modi Govt's U turns! Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister. Rollback in the budget regarding Long Term Capital Gain/Indexation. Sending Waqf Bill to JPC. Rollback of Broadcast Bill. Rollback of Lateral Entry," he said in a post on X.