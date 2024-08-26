35-foot statue of Shivaji collapses in Maharashtra; oppn blams government for poor quality work

A statue of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, collapsed on Monday.

Senior officials from the police and district administration have arrived at the site to assess the situation, and an evaluation of the damage is currently underway.

The 35-foor statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day.

Following the collapse, the opposition parties have slammed the state government, alleging it had paid little attention to the quality of work.

NCP (SP) state president and former minister Jayant Patil said, "The state government is responsible for the collapse, as it did not take proper care. The government paid little attention to the quality of work. It only focused on conducting an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to unveil the statue. This Maharashtra government only issues new tenders, accepts commissions and gives contracts accordingly."