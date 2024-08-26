BJP's Rameswar Teli, Mission Ranjan Das elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

GUWAHATI: BJP's Rajya Sabha poll candidates in Assam, Rameswar Teli and Mission Ranjan Das, were elected unopposed.

They collected their winners' certificates from the Returning Officer here on Monday.

The elections to the two seats were necessitated with Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Dibrugarh and Kaziranga parliamentary constituencies respectively.

The opposition parties did not field candidates. Das, a former four-time MLA, told reporters later, said,

"Both of us have won the election unopposed. We are thankful to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former CM Sarbananda Sonowal, state party president Bhabesh Kalita, our allies and members of the party."

Former Union minister Teli also thanked the party leadership. "I have experience of being in the Parliament and also as a minister. Das is a very senior member of the party with vast experience in the Assembly. We are confident of being able to raise the relevant matters in the Rajya Sabha."

Das, a veteran BJP politician, is currently the chairman of Assam State Transport Corporation.

Teli, a prominent face of the tea-tribe community in the BJP, was the Union Minister of State of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment in the second Modi ministry since 2021.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from the Dibrugarh constituency in 2014 but was replaced in 2024 by Sonowal.

Assam has seven seats in the Rajya Sabha, with six being held by the BJP-led ruling alliance.

The saffron party has four seats while its allies AGP and UPPL hold one each, and another is represented by an independent MP.