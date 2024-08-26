Centre announces five new districts in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday informed that the ministry has decided to create five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang.

In a statement posted on X, Shah said that the creation of new districts will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.

"In pursuit of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory," he wrote on X.