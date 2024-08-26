Coast Guard rescues 11 crew members from sinking Merchant Vessel in night operation

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday saved 11 lives as crew members from the distressed Merchant Vessel (MV) ITT Puma were rescued in a challenging night-time Search and Rescue operation.

The Mumbai-registered general cargo vessel was en route from Kolkata to Port Blair when it reportedly sank about 90 nautical miles south of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

The ICG mobilised its vessels and aircraft as it received a distress signal late in the evening on August 25, 2024 from the Maritime Search & Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Chennai initially.

The ICG said, "The ICG's Regional Headquarters (North East) in Kolkata promptly mobilised two ICG vessels and a Dornier aircraft to the site. The Dornier aircraft equipped with advanced night-capable sensors detected adrift life rafts and sighted survival red flares from the distressed crew."

Guided by the aircraft, the ICG ship reached the coordinates where two life rafts were found tied together, housing the survivors. Despite challenging weather conditions, the ICG ships Sarang and Amogh, alongside the Dornier aircraft, executed a coordinated sea-air rescue, ensuring the safety of the crew during the late hours of 25 August and the early hours of 26 August.