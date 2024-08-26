Congress, National Conference finalise seat-sharing pact for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

Congress and the National Conference have finalised an agreement for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. According to the arrangement, Congress will contest 33 out of the 90 Assembly seats, while the National Conference will field candidates in 52 constituencies. The two parties will engage in a "friendly fight" on the remaining five seats. Additionally, one seat has been allocated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and another to the Panthers Party.

The leaders said the list of seats each party will be contesting, as well as the names of the candidates, will be issued later.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed satisfaction with the alliance, stating that the collaboration aims to combat forces that seek to divide and communalise the region. "It is a matter of great happiness that we started this campaign together against those forces who are trying to divide people here," Abdullah said. He emphasised that the INDIA alliance was formed to counteract these divisive forces and noted that the negotiations between the parties had taken place in a cordial atmosphere.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra provided further details on the seat-sharing arrangement, confirming that the National Conference will contest 51 seats, while Congress will compete in 32. He reiterated that a friendly but disciplined contest would take place in five constituencies.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said the BJP is fattempting to destroy the soul of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that the primary objective of the INDIA alliance is to preserve the region's integrity and ensure a government that is in tune with the aspirations of the people. "We will fight together, we will win J&K. We will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir," Venugopal asserted.

Venugopal also said the BJP has no moral right to criticise the NC manifesto, as it had earlier done. "BJP had an alliance with NC earlier, they also had an alliance with the PDP. The same old NC is still NC and the same old PDP is still PDP. They had alliances with both the parties with the same programme," he said. "Every political party has their programme, manifesto and promises. We have our own promises and manifesto. When we will form the government, there will be a common minimum programme," he added.

The politician said the people of J-K have been "cheated" by the BJP. "We have never seen a state being downgraded to a UT. That is why the people want a BJP-free government in J-K. people are suffering because of their divisive agenda and policies, unemployment. Their only agenda is to divide the people. "We believe in unity, in the progress of the people, employment of the youth," the Congress general secretary said.

