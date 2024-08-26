Govt mulls ‘white-topping’ to rejuvenate ageing NHs

NEW DELHI: With many of the national highways aging, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is considering ‘white-topping’ for their rehabilitation and strengthening, primarily for expansion of the life span of the roads and keeping them pothole-free.

According to officials, the policy regarding the use of the technology is at the finalsation stage and the ministry has sought feedback from stakeholders — including agencies that maintain and develop roads across states — by the first week of September.

White-topping technology is the covering of an existing asphalt pavement with a layer of Portland cement concrete (PCC). It also prevents structural cracks and rutting. Unexpected increase in traffic loading, poor maintenance, or improper drainage conditions aggravate the rate of deterioration of ‘flexible pavements’, the technical parlance used for roads. Rutting of bituminous pavement is a major issue in the country, given the hot climate with high frequency of heavy truckloads.

At present, the total length of national highways in the country is approximately 1.5 lakh kilometres. As per an estimate of the ministry, as two-, four- and six-lane national highways and expressways are being built, the quantum of aged assets is increasing, which warrant rehabilitation to extend their life further.