Haryana elections: Will contest with or without BJP, say adamant leaders

CHANDIGARH: While the ruling BJP finalises its list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, few of its leaders have claimed they will contest the polls even if the party denies them ticket.

According to sources, such leaders include Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and former minister Rao Narbir Singh. Chautala has expressed his disappointment after the Haryana Lokhit Party chief, Gopal Kanda, the MLA from Sirsa declared that his nephew Dhawal Kanda will be the party’s candidate from the Rania seat amid talks of a pre-poll alliance between his party and the BJP.

Chautala, an independent from Rania assembly seat in Hisar and Power and jail minister in Nayab Singh Saini’s government, said, “I will contest the polls from Rania with or without BJP as last time also the public reposed faith in me.” When asked if he was willing to join Congress, Chautala said, “Anything can happen in politics.” He unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls on BJP’s ticket from Hisar.

On the other hand, former minister Rao Narbir Singh is hoping for a party ticket from Badshahpur assembly in Gurugram as he was denied party ticket in the last assembly polls. Singh said he would definitely fight the assembly election from this seat.

According to sources, the Hisar assembly seat could also be a headache for the saffron party.

Hisar headache

Reportedly, Savitri Jindal, mother of Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, is eyeing the Hisar assembly seat. Kamal Gupta, who has represented the seat since 2014, might not take well to this