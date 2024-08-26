J&K Assembly polls: BJP releases revised list of 15 candidates

SRINAGAR: The BJP has issued a revised list of 15 candidates for the first phase of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. In this revised list of 15 candidates, all are Muslim.

Earlier in the morning, the party had issued a list of 44 candidates, which included 14 Muslims for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. However, the party withdrew this list to make some changes.

Two former Deputy Chief Ministers, Kavinder Gupta and Nirmal Singh, along with some senior leaders, were not included in the list, which featured 14 Muslim candidates.

Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in three phases: the first phase on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the final phase on October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.

For the first phase of the polls on September 18, 24 Assembly segments in the districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar will be voting."