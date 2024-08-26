‘Kangana Ranaut not authorised to speak on party’s policy’: BJP slams Mandi MP for remarks on farmers' protest

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday expressed disagreement with its MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks on the farmers' protest and said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future.

This came after Ranaut stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough.

In a video shared by the Mandi MP on X, she alleged that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place" during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.