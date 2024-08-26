Kolkata Diary

Sukhendu’s discontent triggers his criticism

Recently, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, a Member of Parliament from the TMC, expressed his dissatisfaction with Bengal’s handling of a tragic incident involving the rape and murder of a 31-year-old PG trainee doctor. In a tweet, Roy criticized Police Commissioner Vinit Goyel for initially labeling the incident as suicide. Roy demanded a fair investigation by the CBI. Sources have indicated that Roy felt sidelined by the party. He had not received adequate recognition for his work in Delhi and was reportedly restricted from speaking on certain party matters. This discontent likely fueled his public criticism.

Government’s order sparks controversy

Amid widespread protests in West Bengal, the district inspector of West Midnapore issued a controversial order prohibiting students from participating in any activities outside their school education programs. The order stipulates that students are barred from involvement in any other events or programs that is outside the cirriculam, with dire consequences for non-compliance. This directive has ignited outrage across the state, with opposition parties criticizing the government for overstepping its boundaries by dictating students’ extracurricular activities.

Strike forces seniors doctors work extra

Despite the Supreme Court’s appeal for protesting medical professionals to resume their duties, junior doctors in West Bengal remain resolute in their strike, which has disrupted healthcare services at state-run hospitals. The strike, in response to the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, has seen senior doctors covering emergency services while junior doctors continue their protest. The protesting junior doctors are considering escalating their actions to include hunger strikes and involving students from other states’ colleges if they feel their cause is not receiving enough attention.

Sulagna sengupta

Our correspondent in West Bengal

sulagnasengupta@newindianexpress.com