Kolkata rape-murder: Leaked CCTV footage hints at tampered evidence, alteration in crime scene and more

KOLKATA: A CCTV footage which was leaked in social media found that many outsiders including police, a lawyer of the hospital Shantanu Dey, and hospital staff, were near the victim’s body at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, but not the victim's family members.

Questions have been raised as to how a lawyer was sent before by the hospital and not by police. Additionally, who called the lawyer? Suspicions were brewing inside the hospital campus that whether the hospital authorities knew about the rape and murder much before the police officials went to the spot.

Meanwhile, CBI names ex-principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh in their FIR.

In the CCTV footage it was also found that many hospital authorities including the Head of the Department of Forensic Science was also present at the site and questions have been raised about whether evidence could have been tampered as more people were present at the site other than police officers.

However, Kolkata Police debunks the fake claim by BJP that the crime scene was crowded and evidence was tampered with on August 9. The RG Kar Seminar Hall was cordoned off 40 ft from the crime scene. The gathering outside had only the police, forensics, doctors, hospital staff, and not outsiders.

The 43-second video, which surfaced on social media, purportedly shows doctors, police officials and even private security guards deployed at the hospital gathering inside the seminar room, where the victim's body was found.