LJP to go alone in Jharkhand if no consensus with BJP, says Chirag

RANCHI: In a major announcement after being elected as LJP (RV) President, Chirag Pawan said that if the party fails to reach consensus over seat sharing with BJP in Jharkhand, then his party may go it alone in 2024 Assembly polls. LJP (RV) Chief Chirag Paswan was on a day-long visit to Jharkhand to hold a meeting of its national executives in Ranchi on Sunday to discuss strategy form assembly elections in Jharkhand, Haryana, Bihar and other states.

“We are a strong ally of NDA at the national level, but time to time we have contested elections with NDA at the state level also. We had contested 2014 Assembly polls in Jharkhand in alliance with NDA, under which, one seat of Shikaripara was given to LJP (RV), but this time the onus is on the state unit of LJP (RV), whether it want to contest Assembly polls under NDA or want it alone,” said Paswan.

The state unit will put a proposal before the NDA to contest Assembly polls in Jharkhand within the alliance, but if no consensus is reached on seat sharing, the state unit may take a decision to go it alone, he added.

Before that, Chirag Paswan was elected President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) once again years during the National Executive meeting in Ranchi on Sunday and will hold the post for the next five.

After being elected party president, Paswan ensured his workers that LJP (RV) will organise a series of programmes. He also assured that NDA Government will be formed in Jharkhand which will develop the state. After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar declared that JD (U) is making preparations on 11 seats in upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand, Paswan said that his party would field its candidates on 28 seats.